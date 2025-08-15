Public invited to take part in consultation for Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway Project

Donegal County Council are inviting residents, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in the third non-statutory public consultation on the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor for the Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway Project.

The Council says the delivery of the project will provide a great recreational facility and social support for local communities, while also providing important cross-border linkages to Derry.

The Emerging Preferred Route Corridor aims to provide an attractive trail between Three Trees and Carndonagh in Donegal, to be used mainly for recreational purposes by pedestrians, cyclists and people with impaired mobility.

This project is part of the broader Inishowen Greenway and will enhance cross-border connectivity to Derry City centre by linking into both existing and planned greenway projects.

This includes the Muff to Three Trees Greenway, a 5km project which builds upon the 2.5km of greenway already constructed in Muff as part of the North West Greenway Network project with a further 8.5km constructed in Northern Ireland connecting Muff directly into Derry City centre.

Two in-person public consultation events will take place in Moville and Carndonagh to inform the public of the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor and to invite feedback.

They are being held on Wednesday August 20th from 2pm until 8pm at Glencrow Hall, Glencrow, Moville and the following day August 21st from 2pm until 8pm at Carndonagh PSC, Council Chamber Room, Malin Road, Carndonagh.

For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at https://threetreescarndonaghgreenway.ie. Information will be accessible online from Monday 18th August 2025. Submissions will be accepted until Friday 5th September 2025.

For members of the public who cannot attend the in person event, a virtual consultation room is available on the project website. Alternatively, please feel free to contact the project team by email at threetreescarndonaghgreenway@aecom.com or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622.