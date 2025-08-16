Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Devine clinches Irish Tarmac Championship with win in Newry

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan

Three-in-a-row Donegal International Rally winners Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan have clinched the 2025 Irish Tarmac Championship by winning the Ulster Rally in County Down this afternoon.

The Derry-Kerry duo finished 21.4 seconds ahead of Osian Pryce and Andy Hayes after today’s action in Newry.

Donegal’s Declan Boyle was third while Kevin Eves finished fourth.

Here’s the new Irish Tarmac Champions speaking after coming off the final stages of today’s rally…

 

Donegal man John O’Donnell took the win in the Historic Section of the Ulster Rally.

O’Donnell was alongside Paddy Robinson in their BMW M3…

 

