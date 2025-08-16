Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Diarmuid O’Brien on FAI’s Strategic Plan to move cup competitions to aligned calendar

The FAI has confirmed a strategic change to its competitions calendar, which will see its major amateur and youth men’s cup competitions transition from a winter season to an aligned calendar season.

This move will bring the schedules of the men’s national competitions, such as the FAI Intermediate Cup and FAI Junior Cup, in line with the League of Ireland and the FAI’s women’s competitions,

Just last week, The Donegal Junior and Inishowen Leagues confirmed they will opt to stay with winter football.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher caught up with Inishowen Football League Secretary Diarmuid O’Brien to get his thoughts on the news…

