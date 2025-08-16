Man arrested following discovery of stolen car in Derry

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a car was stolen in Derry on Wednesday.

A black BMW car was robbed from a property at the Earhart Park area of the city.

It happened sometime between 3 o’clock and 8 o’clock that evening.

The car was spotted by police in the North at the Holyhall Road area who brought it to a stop at around 12.40 this morning.

Police say a 32 year old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class A controlled drug.