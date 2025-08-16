Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police in Derry urge motorists to adhere to ‘fatal five’ and ensure vehicles are insured

Police in Derry are appealing to motorists to ensure their vehicles are insured and to adhere to the ‘fatal five’.

It follows a number of incidents in the city in recent days.

On Thursday, officers were alerted to a vehicle in the vicinity of Culmore Roundabout shortly after 3.30pm.

Upon stopping, a search of the vehicle was carried out and a quantity of suspected Class B drugs seized.

Meanwhile, at around 2:40pm on Wednesday, Police detected a motorist in the city who, following checks, they discovered was driving without insurance.

The vehicle was subsequently seized.

Police are encouraging all drivers to make sure their vehicles are insured, and to adhere to the ‘fatal five’ – don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving.

