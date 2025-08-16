Second phase of Castlederg Public Realm Scheme to begin in coming days

Works on the second phase of the Castlederg Public Realm Scheme are to begin in the coming days.

Milligan Bros Ltd has been appointed as the main contractor to deliver the works, which will focus on upgrades to the outer footpaths of the Diamond, along with the creation of new pedestrian crossing points.

The first section to be completed will be outside the Methodist Church entrance, connecting to the central Diamond crossing, with a similar crossing to be installed on the opposite side of Main Street.

As part of the scheme, improvement works will also take place at the entrance to Castle Park / Park Road to enhance accessibility for residents and visitors.