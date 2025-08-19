Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Calls for a one way system at Shroove Beach

There are calls for a one way system to be established in the vicinity of Shroove Beach near Greencastle.

The call has come from Ronan Gallagher of the Wee Greenway Initiative, who says such a system was implemented in a part of Kerry recently, and it has proved very successful.

Last weekend saw the most recent in a series of incidents where the road at the beach was blocked to the extent that buses and other large vehicles couldn’t get through.

Mr Gallagher says there needs to be a multi agency approach to tackling this, including input from Donegal County Council, gardai and the local community………………

