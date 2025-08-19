ESB substation in Lurgybrack broken into again

For the fourth week in a row, there’s been an incident at the Lurgybrack ESB Substation outside in Letterkenny.

This most recent incident occurred between 6pm on Monday August 11th, and 8am the following morning. The site was entered, and 10ft of copper cable was stolen.

No damage was caused to any property.

Gardai are urging anyone who observed suspicious activity at that location between those hours to make contact with Letterkenny Gardaí Station in Letterkenny on 074-9167100, or the Garda Confidential Line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.