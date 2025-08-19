Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardai urge Donegal motorists to slow down and not to drink or take drugs

Gardai have issued an appeal to people to drive more carefully in Donegal after a number of incidents in the county.

A number of speeding motorists were detected over the past week in Donegal, with two drivers arrested because of their speed. One, detected by Milford Gardaí was detected driving at
165KPH in a 100KPH speed zone. The other driver was arrested by Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit after they were detected travelling at 173KPH in a speed zone of 100KPH.

Also over the past week across Donegal, eight drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink driving related offences and two were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai urge Donegal motorists to slow down and not to drink or take drugs

19 August 2025
letterkenny garda station
News

Toolbox stolen in Ballaghderg, Letterkenny

19 August 2025
ESB Lurgybrack
News, Top Stories

ESB substation in Lurgybrack broken into again

19 August 2025
533228842_1683435215943541_1814915828471914701_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for a one way system at Shroove Beach

19 August 2025
