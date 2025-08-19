Gardai urge Donegal motorists to slow down and not to drink or take drugs

Gardai have issued an appeal to people to drive more carefully in Donegal after a number of incidents in the county.

A number of speeding motorists were detected over the past week in Donegal, with two drivers arrested because of their speed. One, detected by Milford Gardaí was detected driving at

165KPH in a 100KPH speed zone. The other driver was arrested by Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit after they were detected travelling at 173KPH in a speed zone of 100KPH.

Also over the past week across Donegal, eight drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink driving related offences and two were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.