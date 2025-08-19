Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Update – Humphries and Kelly both confirm they will seek FG nomination for President

Former Minister Heather Humphries and Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly have both confirmed they will seek Fine Gael’s nomination for President.

Last night, Fine Gael confirmed that it has opened a two-week window for nominations for the Presidency after its candidate, Mairead McGuinness, had to withdraw on health grounds.

Sean Kelly declared his interest shortly before 9am, and Heather Humphries following suit within 45 minutes.

To be nominated, a candidate needs the backing of 20 members of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party, 25 Fine Gael Councillors, and five members of the Executive Council.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai urge Donegal motorists to slow down and not to drink or take drugs

19 August 2025
letterkenny garda station
News

Toolbox stolen in Ballaghderg, Letterkenny

19 August 2025
ESB Lurgybrack
News, Top Stories

ESB substation in Lurgybrack broken into again

19 August 2025
533228842_1683435215943541_1814915828471914701_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for a one way system at Shroove Beach

19 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai urge Donegal motorists to slow down and not to drink or take drugs

19 August 2025
letterkenny garda station
News

Toolbox stolen in Ballaghderg, Letterkenny

19 August 2025
ESB Lurgybrack
News, Top Stories

ESB substation in Lurgybrack broken into again

19 August 2025
533228842_1683435215943541_1814915828471914701_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for a one way system at Shroove Beach

19 August 2025
Planning
News

6% increase in applications to convert commercial properties into homes in Donegal

19 August 2025
heatherhumphreys
News, Top Stories

Update – Humphries and Kelly both confirm they will seek FG nomination for President

19 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube