Update – Humphries and Kelly both confirm they will seek FG nomination for President

Former Minister Heather Humphries and Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly have both confirmed they will seek Fine Gael’s nomination for President.

Last night, Fine Gael confirmed that it has opened a two-week window for nominations for the Presidency after its candidate, Mairead McGuinness, had to withdraw on health grounds.

Sean Kelly declared his interest shortly before 9am, and Heather Humphries following suit within 45 minutes.

To be nominated, a candidate needs the backing of 20 members of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party, 25 Fine Gael Councillors, and five members of the Executive Council.