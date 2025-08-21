Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

215,400 people working in border region – CSO

There are more people in work now than ever before.

Latest figures show 2.8 million people have jobs, up almost 64,000 in the past year.

CSO data shows 215,400 people are working in the border area, which includes Donegal, up 2.9% from last year.

Among the biggest employers in the region are the education, wholesale, health and social work, and agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors.

The construction sector is one of the largest employers in the region, also. Statistician Colin Hanley says higher activity levels in the sector accounted for the majority of the increase:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Power Outage
News, Top Stories

Power outage affecting Newtowncunningham

21 August 2025
employment
News, Audio, Top Stories

215,400 people working in border region – CSO

21 August 2025
solar panels
News, Audio, Top Stories

People in Donegal urged to consider installing solar panels

21 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Power Outage
News, Top Stories

Power outage affecting Newtowncunningham

21 August 2025
employment
News, Audio, Top Stories

215,400 people working in border region – CSO

21 August 2025
solar panels
News, Audio, Top Stories

People in Donegal urged to consider installing solar panels

21 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 August 2025
hiqa
News

Two non-compliances noted in HIQA inspection at Fiona House

21 August 2025
lough fern heights
News, Audio, Top Stories

17 houses at Lough Fern Heights in Milford to become available for social housing

21 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube