‘Ever-rising costs have made doing business exceptionally tough’ – Chair Donegal branch IHF

The Chair of the Donegal branch of the Irish Hotels Federation says the ever-rising costs businesses have had to sustain over the past 36 months have made doing business exceptionally tough.

The hospitality sector has repeatedly called for the restoration of the 9% VAT rate. Today, the IHF says reducing it would help protect over 270,000 jobs across the country.

Aisling Arnold told today’s Nine til Noon Show that businesses are being forced to increase prices to ensure the survival of businesses: