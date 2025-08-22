Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

‘Ever-rising costs have made doing business exceptionally tough’ – Chair Donegal branch IHF

The Chair of the Donegal branch of the Irish Hotels Federation says the ever-rising costs businesses have had to sustain over the past 36 months have made doing business exceptionally tough.

The hospitality sector has repeatedly called for the restoration of the 9% VAT rate. Today, the IHF says reducing it would help protect over 270,000 jobs across the country.

Aisling Arnold told today’s Nine til Noon Show that businesses are being forced to increase prices to ensure the survival of businesses:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Aisling Arnold
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Ever-rising costs have made doing business exceptionally tough’ – Chair Donegal branch IHF

22 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-22 104610
News, Top Stories

Fire at derelict building in Strabane being treated as arson

22 August 2025
IMG_2433
News, Audio

Renewed calls for additional wardens and greater enforcement of dog fouling fines in Donegal

22 August 2025
children
News, Top Stories

Donegal children requiring assessment for disability needs not seen within legal timeframe

22 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Aisling Arnold
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Ever-rising costs have made doing business exceptionally tough’ – Chair Donegal branch IHF

22 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-22 104610
News, Top Stories

Fire at derelict building in Strabane being treated as arson

22 August 2025
IMG_2433
News, Audio

Renewed calls for additional wardens and greater enforcement of dog fouling fines in Donegal

22 August 2025
children
News, Top Stories

Donegal children requiring assessment for disability needs not seen within legal timeframe

22 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-22 081307
News

Public meeting on campaign for justice for Mobuoy dump to be held next week

22 August 2025
hospital - doctor
News, Top Stories

Psychiatrist who worked with CAMHS in Donegal found guilty of misconduct

22 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube