Calls for more gardai to be deployed in Letterkenny

There are calls for more gardai to be deployed in Letterkenny in the wake of some recent incidents.

Yesterday, reports emerged of a man carrying a knife on Main Street, and a video emerged overnight of an incident in which three men left a car and approached  another vehicle, which left the scene, mounting the pavement and hitting a parked vehicle as it did so.

Gardai say they are aware of both incidents, and are following definite lines of enquiry.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Main Street business owner and Letterkenny Chamber committee member Leonard Watson said Letterkenny does not have enough gardai, pointing to a number of events last weekend as an example………..

Meanwhile, Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who chaired Donegal’s last Joint Policing Committee told Greg Hughes he believes many of the incidents being reported are connected with the drugs trade, and that needs to be targeted………….

Advertisement

