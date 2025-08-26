Man remains in serious condition following Co Derry crash

A man remains in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Co Derry earlier today.

Shortly before 6:45am, a blue Volvo car and a black Volkswagen Passat were involved in the incident on the Glenshane Road near Castledawson.

Four other males were also hospitalised. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The Glenshane Road was closed for a period earlier but has since reopened.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.