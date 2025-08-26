Number plates stolen from car in Muff

It’s emerged that the number plates of a car were stolen from the car park of a licensed premises in Muff and them fixed on to another car.

At around 10 o’clock yesterday Morning, a silver Ford car, possibly a Mondeo, entered the car park, and the female driver with blonde hair removed the number plates of a parked car before fixing them on to her own vehicle and driving off in the direction of Quigley’s Point.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Grainne Doherty made this appeal for information………