Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Only 13% of LUH chemotherapy treatments began within the target time in the first quarter of 2025

A new report suggests breast cancer patients are not receiving their chemotherapy treatments in the recommended time frame.

The Journal Investigates found all 9 hospitals offering the treatment consistently missed the 8 week target set by the HSE.

Letterkenny University Hospital had the worst figures in the country, with the target reached in just 13% of cases between January and March.

The hospital has told the Journal Investigates that since March, improvements have brought that figure up to 40%, the same statement it gave Highland Radio earlier this year when the issue was raised at Regional Health Forum level.

Maria Delaney is Editor of The Journal Investigates…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

CAO
News, Audio, Top Stories

CAO offers to be published this afternoon

27 August 2025
Waterfront
News, Top Stories

Just under €5 million being sought for Dungloe’s Waterfront Hotel

27 August 2025
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

More water outages expected today in South Inishowen

27 August 2025
luh new 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only 13% of LUH chemotherapy treatments began within the target time in the first quarter of 2025

27 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

CAO
News, Audio, Top Stories

CAO offers to be published this afternoon

27 August 2025
Waterfront
News, Top Stories

Just under €5 million being sought for Dungloe’s Waterfront Hotel

27 August 2025
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

More water outages expected today in South Inishowen

27 August 2025
luh new 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only 13% of LUH chemotherapy treatments began within the target time in the first quarter of 2025

27 August 2025
Thatch 2
News

DCC announces first participant in its Rope Thatch Mentorship Scheme

27 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-26 125308
News

Just over one week left for people to have say on emerging route for Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway

27 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube