Only 13% of LUH chemotherapy treatments began within the target time in the first quarter of 2025

A new report suggests breast cancer patients are not receiving their chemotherapy treatments in the recommended time frame.

The Journal Investigates found all 9 hospitals offering the treatment consistently missed the 8 week target set by the HSE.

Letterkenny University Hospital had the worst figures in the country, with the target reached in just 13% of cases between January and March.

The hospital has told the Journal Investigates that since March, improvements have brought that figure up to 40%, the same statement it gave Highland Radio earlier this year when the issue was raised at Regional Health Forum level.

Maria Delaney is Editor of The Journal Investigates…………..