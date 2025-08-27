Testing of samples from DCB properties commences as part of Coleman Legal case

The testing of samples taken from several defective block properties has commenced as part of a group litigation case being taken by Coleman Legal.

Coleman Legal is seeking damages on behalf of a number of homeowners who have come together to take a case against the quarry they believe to be responsible for the production of defective blocks, Donegal County Council and the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

Coleman Legal has confirmed that some samples taken from a quarry are also currently being tested in a laboratory in Copenhagen. The results of which are expected in the coming months.

The testing of samples extracted from defective block properties has now commenced also.

In an update, Coleman Legal says over the past few months, they have been working extensively on Discovery in the Pathfinder cases that are progressing in the Commercial Court.

This work they say, continues and involves reviewing thousands of documents that have been received in response to their Discovery requests to each of the Defendants.