Striking school secretaries and caretakers en-route to Dublin for national protest

School secretaries and caretakers are striking across the country this morning.

They’re calling for access to the public sector pension scheme.

Over 2 thousand schools are impacted, and Forsa trade union says picketing will continue until an agreement is made.

A number of secretaries and caretakers from Donegal are en-route to Dublin for a protest outside the Department of Education.

One of them, Bridgetta, says being on strike is uncharted territory, but she told Greg on today’s Nine til Noon Show she doesn’t believe they have a choice:

Meanwhile, President of the ASTI, Donegal based, Padraig Curley says it’s shameful that secretaries and caretakers are not treated equally.

Mr Curley and the General Secretary Kieran Christie will lead an ASTI delegation at Fórsa’s national rally in Dublin, outside the offices of the Department of Public Expenditure.

Padraig says that both play a crucial role within the school system:

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 August 2025
cope martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Gallagher wants to see Taoiseach bid for presidential race

28 August 2025
helicopter
News, Top Stories

Emergency services respond to false alarm that car had entered Lough Swilly

28 August 2025
HIQA
News, Top Stories

Seven non-compliances noted during HIQA inspections at two community hospitals in Donegal

28 August 2025
Advertisement

