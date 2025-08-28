Toilets locked up and out of use at Buncrana driving test centre

A number of people who sat their driving test in Buncrana in the past week did not have access to toilet facilities at the test centre.

Local Cllr Fionán Bradley says he received numerous calls in relation to the matter.

Following correspondence he made to the RSA, Cllr Bradley was told that the decision was made by Facilities Management in the Department of Social Protection due to consistent misuse.

Cllr Bradley says while the exact nature of the misuse is yet to be determined, it’s likely it means the general public were using the facilities rather than those who had an appointment.

If this is the case, Cllr Bradley says the department has overreacted: