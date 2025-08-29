Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

15% increase in homeless figures in Donegal

There’s been a 15% increase in the number of people homeless in Donegal.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show the number of children without a home in the North West is also up.

In July, 16,058 people were registered as homeless across the country, 188 of them were in the North West. That figure is up 5% on figures from the previous month.

In Donegal, 66 people were homeless in July, representing an increase of 15% compared to the same period in June.

The number of homeless children in Ireland has exceeded 5,000 for the first time since records began.

In the North West, 31 families were without a home, including 66 children. The number of homeless children in the region has increased by 15%.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Print
News, Audio, Top Stories

School secretaries and caretakers protest in Sligo as strike continues

29 August 2025
homeless abuse
News, Top Stories

15% increase in homeless figures in Donegal

29 August 2025
ollie horgan pic
News, Top Stories

Council pays tribute to late Ollie Horgan

29 August 2025
Omagh Police Station, PSNI
News

Cattle stolen from Sixmilecross in County Tyrone

29 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Print
News, Audio, Top Stories

School secretaries and caretakers protest in Sligo as strike continues

29 August 2025
homeless abuse
News, Top Stories

15% increase in homeless figures in Donegal

29 August 2025
ollie horgan pic
News, Top Stories

Council pays tribute to late Ollie Horgan

29 August 2025
Omagh Police Station, PSNI
News

Cattle stolen from Sixmilecross in County Tyrone

29 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 August 2025
Farren Connooly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour’s presidential race backing was rash and without consultation – Cllr Martin Farren

29 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube