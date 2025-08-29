15% increase in homeless figures in Donegal

There’s been a 15% increase in the number of people homeless in Donegal.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show the number of children without a home in the North West is also up.

In July, 16,058 people were registered as homeless across the country, 188 of them were in the North West. That figure is up 5% on figures from the previous month.

In Donegal, 66 people were homeless in July, representing an increase of 15% compared to the same period in June.

The number of homeless children in Ireland has exceeded 5,000 for the first time since records began.

In the North West, 31 families were without a home, including 66 children. The number of homeless children in the region has increased by 15%.