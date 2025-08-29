Council pays tribute to late Ollie Horgan

Donegal County Council has paid tribute to the late Ollie Horgan.

The former Finn Harps and Fanad United manager passed away yesterday at the age of 57.

The Council on behalf of Elected Members and staff, has extended its deepest sympathies to Ollie’s family, friends, colleagues, and to all of his players and fans throughout the county.

They say his contributions to the community in Donegal will never be forgotten.

Full Statement:

It is with great sadness that Donegal County Council learned of the sad and untimely death of Ollie Horgan. Mr. Horgan moved from his native Galway to work as a maths teacher in St. Eunan’s College Letterkenny and quickly became a prominent figure on the football scene in the County. A noted player for Fanad United, who he went on to serve for six years as first team manager, he was appointed manager of the County’s Senior Club, Finn Harps FC in 2013. He went on to become the longest serving manager in the club’s history with nine seasons at the helm and was a much-loved character in Donegal and throughout the country.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Paul Canning, expressed his heartfelt condolences; “As a former team player of Fanad United, I am deeply saddened to hear of Ollie’s passing. We have indeed lost a true legend in Donegal. Ollie has done so much for our county and wider region through his near decade-long spell as manager of Finn Harps and Fanad United, and as a teacher in St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny.

Through his passion and dedication for the game, Ollie brought people together from different cultures and backgrounds, creating bonds and fostering a sense of community.

I express my deepest sympathy and condolences to Ollie’s wife Anita, his children Emma, Anthony, Brendan, Conor and David and to all his entire family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.”

Deputy Chief Executive, Liam Ward, also paid tribute; “Ollie was a highly respected figure in the League of Ireland and indeed in our community. His passion, dedication and commitment to the game was unwavering, creating a sense of community and civic pride which will no doubt leave a lasting impact.

I offer my sincere condolences and sympathies to his loved ones and many friends.

May he rest in peace.”

Donegal County Council on behalf of Elected Members and staff also extends its deepest sympathies to Ollie’s family, friends, colleagues, and to all of his players and fans throughout the county at this difficult time.

His contributions to our community will never be forgotten.