School secretaries and caretakers protest in Sligo as strike continues

School secretaries and caretakers say it’s time to look after themselves, as they participate in indefinite strike action.

Forsa members are calling for the same pension and entitlements as teachers and SNAs.

A number of protests have been taking place across the country, including one in Sligo, attended by a number of striking workers from Donegal.

From Monday, secretaries and caretakers will picket outside their schools.

The ASTI teacher’s union says schools are already starting to struggle without secretaries and caretakers.

General Secretary Kieran Christie, expects schools to come under further pressure……………..