“Ollie loved life” – Family, friends and football colleagues say goodbye to Ollie Horgan

The funeral of former Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan took place in Galway this afternoon.

Hundreds of mourners, not along from Donegal and Galway, but from all over the country turned out to say farewell to one of the best known characters in footballing circles.

Letterkenny’s Fr Ciaran Harkin delivered today’s Requiem Mass at the Church of Christ the King in Salthill:

After his time at Finn Harps, Ollie took on the assistant role at Galway United, His manager John Caulfield spoke at today’s mass, saying it was a privilege for the club to have known Ollie:

Gavin Dykes pays tribute to Ollie Horgan

The Score – A Tribute to Ollie Horgan

