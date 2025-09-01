Research suggests Donegal is the fifth best Irish county in which to start a business

Donegal has been ranked as the 5th best county in Ireland to start a business.

New research carried out by business utility consultants Procure.ie analysed property availability, job vacancies, salaries, and disposable income.

The study showed Donegal performing particularly well in terms of high availability of commercial properties to buy, suggesting that Donegal provides strong opportunities for new businesses.

Other criteria used in ranking counties were average salaries, disposable income per person and the number of jobs advertised in each county per 100,000 people.

The report states Donegal scored well on salary and job availability indices, showing its strength as a sustainable and affordable location for new business ventures.

Across Ireland, Roscommon took the top spot with the highest overall score, followed by Mayo and Tipperary in second and third place.

At the other end of the scale, Wicklow, Laois, Offaly, Meath, and Kildare were found to be the most challenging locations to start a business, due to higher wage pressures, limited property supply, and lower relative disposable incomes.

You can access the full report HERE

John Small from Procure.ie said:

“Starting a business is an exciting challenge, but many new entrepreneurs underestimate the impact that location can have on long-term success.

“Our research shows that counties like Roscommon and Mayo offer a strong mix of affordability, opportunity, and consumer spending power, key ingredients for business growth.”

