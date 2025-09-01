Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Simon Harris slams threats against his family as ‘despicable’

A garda investigation has been launched into a threat made against the Tánaiste Simon Harris and his family.

The threat was made on social media.

The investigation is being led by Gardaí from Wicklow and specialist units, including the National Cyber Crime Bureau and the Special Detective Unit.

Gardaí say they are treating the threat posted on social media as serious.

Simon Harris has been the target of threats in the past on social media; however, concern has been expressed by the nature of this latest threat, which includes his family.

Individuals in the past have protested outside his home.

Senor Gardaí confirmed that an investigation is underway into the threat.

In a statement released in the early hours of this morning, Simon Harris said: “This weekend, I received direct threats targeting my family.

He added that threatening children is despicable, cowardly, and it is a line that no decent society should tolerate being crossed.

Forsa Pension 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

School secretaries speak from the picket line

1 September 2025
Colum Eastwood
News

Foyle MP rules himself out of Irish presidential race

1 September 2025
Strabane-court-house1-460x293
News

Man charged to court for assaulting police in Strabane

1 September 2025
missing
News, Audio

Police ‘concerned’ for 15 year old missing from Derry

1 September 2025
Advertisement

