Simon Harris slams threats against his family as ‘despicable’

A garda investigation has been launched into a threat made against the Tánaiste Simon Harris and his family.

The threat was made on social media.

The investigation is being led by Gardaí from Wicklow and specialist units, including the National Cyber Crime Bureau and the Special Detective Unit.

Gardaí say they are treating the threat posted on social media as serious.

Simon Harris has been the target of threats in the past on social media; however, concern has been expressed by the nature of this latest threat, which includes his family.

Individuals in the past have protested outside his home.

Senor Gardaí confirmed that an investigation is underway into the threat.

In a statement released in the early hours of this morning, Simon Harris said: “This weekend, I received direct threats targeting my family.

He added that threatening children is despicable, cowardly, and it is a line that no decent society should tolerate being crossed.