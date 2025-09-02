Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Spate of thefts in Bruckless in the early hours of Saturday morning

Gardai in Ballyshannon are investigating the possibility that a number of burglaries in the Bruckless area in the early hours of Saturday morning last were linked.

Cars and sheds were entered, items were taken, and a car was stolen and later abandoned.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show,  Garda Claire Rafferty outlined the sequence of events…………

 

Meanwhile, a number of unlocked cars were entered at properties in the areas of Tullintain, Bruckless and Meengilcarry, Killybegs, also in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Keys, clothing items, a purse containing a small amount of cash, and CDs were taken.

Gardai are urging anyone who saw any suspicious activity in these areas during the early hours of Saturday August 30th is asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

 

