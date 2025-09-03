Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Irish and UK Government close to fresh agreement on Troubles legacy issues

It’s understood the Irish and UK Governments are “close” to a fresh agreement on dealing with the Troubles legacy issues.

The British Labour Party has promised to “repeal and replace” the controversial Legacy Act brought in by the previous Tory Government, which offered conditional amnesties and introduced a ban on Troubles-era inquests.

In April, it was reported that a deal could be reached “within weeks,” but five months later, there has been no further news.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hillary Benn’s was questioned on the timeline today:

