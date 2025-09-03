Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mobuoy dump drop-in event to take place today

An event is taking place later for people to give their views on plans to treat a contaminated site in Derry, described as one of Europe’s largest illegal dumps.

The erection of an underground barrier could be part of the approach to treat the Mobuoy site on the outskirts of Derry city which was uncovered back in 2013.

The clean up’s projected to cost up to £700-million, and Stormont’s Agri Ministers previously said there’ll be no quick fix.

The drop-in event is taking place at Eglinton Community Centre from 12 noon today until 7 pm.

A second opportunity will be available this day week in the Millennium Forum.

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

3 September 2025
unifil
News, Top Stories

Israeli Defence Forces drops grenade 20m from UNIFIL peacekeepers

3 September 2025
simon harris
News, Audio

Tánaiste breaks silence on threats against family

3 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-03 103709
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘We need Sharon and John J back’: Sixth class students speak out in support of secretary and caretaker

3 September 2025
Advertisement

