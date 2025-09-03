Mobuoy dump drop-in event to take place today

An event is taking place later for people to give their views on plans to treat a contaminated site in Derry, described as one of Europe’s largest illegal dumps.

The erection of an underground barrier could be part of the approach to treat the Mobuoy site on the outskirts of Derry city which was uncovered back in 2013.

The clean up’s projected to cost up to £700-million, and Stormont’s Agri Ministers previously said there’ll be no quick fix.

The drop-in event is taking place at Eglinton Community Centre from 12 noon today until 7 pm.

A second opportunity will be available this day week in the Millennium Forum.