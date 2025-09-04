400 travel content creators bound for Donegal next week

Over 400 travel content creators will gather in Letterkenny next week for the annual TBEX Europe conference, which will be held at the Donegal ATU campus in Letterkenny.

The event takes place from Tuesday to Friday, with the first two of the four days being spent by delegates on familiarisation trips across Donegal.

The two final days will see the conference proper, with sessions in storytelling, SEO, photography, video, content marketing and other topics.

The lead organiser is Mary Daly, Senior Tourism Officer with Donegal County Council’s Tourism Unit.

She says the importance of the conference cannot be overestimated………….

Since the announcement was made by Donegal County Council in collaboration with Donegal

Tourism CLG in May of last year, excitement has been hotting up within the creator community in

anticipation of a return to Ireland for the third time that the conference has been held here.

Opening and closing parties will take place at various locations across the county ensuring that

Donegal’s famous hospitality is on display for the four days of the event.

Lead organiser, Mary Daly, Senior Tourism Officer with Donegal County Council, Tourism Unit is

looking forward to welcoming the content creators “this event has been on the cards for a number

of years now so it’s very exciting that it’s almost upon us. Tourism businesses in Donegal have been

very generous with their time and services in anticipation of the familiarisation trips and I know that

businesses in Letterkenny and the surrounding area are looking forward to seeing lots of the

creators around town over the few days.”

Tourism Manager at Donegal County Council Joy Browne added “TBEX Europe will bring a significant

spotlight on all areas of Donegal during the four days of the conference as well as afterwards as

content is created and shared across social media and blog posts – the value of which is

immeasurable. We extend a warm welcome to all the delegates and we look forward to showing off

Donegal. The annual “Love Donegal” day also falls within that week (September 10th) so there will

lots of opportunities to spread the word about the county!’

Chair of Donegal Tourism CLG and Donegal County Council Chief Executive John G McLaughlin said

‘This event is an excellent opportunity for raising awareness of the world class tourism offering here

in Donegal and I encourage all of our tourism businesses to interact with the delegates and share the

content that they are producing. For many delegates, this will be their first time in County Donegal

and we want to ensure a great first impression when they get here.’

Photo Caption:

Pictured at the TBEX Europe Announcement 1 – L-R Rick Calvert (TBEX), Sarah Nolan, Senior

Tourism Officer (DCC), Shane Smyth, Tourish Officer (DCC), Anne Marie Conlon, Head of Economic

Development (DCC), Mary Daly, Senior Tourism Officer (DCC) and Patti Hosking (TBEX)