Concerns raised for missing man known to travel to Lifford

Concerns have been raised for a man who was reported as missing yesterday.
48-year-old Matthew Melaugh, from Clondalkin, Dublin 22, was last seen at approximately 5 o’clock yesterday evening.
He is known to frequent Lifford.
Matthew is described as being approximately 5’9 in height with a stocky build, grey hair, and blue eyes.
When last seen, Matthew was wearing a grey Under Armour top, construction trousers, and sneakers.
He is also believed to have access to a 10-D-13 purple Opal Corsa car.
Gardaí and Matthew’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the authorities.