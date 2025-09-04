Concerns raised for missing man known to travel to Lifford

Concerns have been raised for a man who was reported as missing yesterday.

48-year-old Matthew Melaugh, from Clondalkin, Dublin 22, was last seen at approximately 5 o’clock yesterday evening.

He is known to frequent Lifford.

Matthew is described as being approximately 5’9 in height with a stocky build, grey hair, and blue eyes.

When last seen, Matthew was wearing a grey Under Armour top, construction trousers, and sneakers.

He is also believed to have access to a 10-D-13 purple Opal Corsa car.

Gardaí and Matthew’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the authorities.