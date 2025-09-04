Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Humphries ‘regrets’ appointing Donegal business man to IMMA board in 2014


Fine Gael’s Presidential nominee, Heather Humphries, says she regrets appointing Donegal businessman, John McNulty, to the board of the Irish Museum of Modern Art in 2014.

At the time, it caused controversy, and Mr McNulty ultimately stepped down to run in the Seanad elections, as policy outlined he could not do both at the same time.

Fianna Fáil accused the party of appointing him to the board of the IMMA in order to better his chances in the election.

Ms Humphries told RTÉ’s News at One yesterday that she was new to her job as Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, and that she regrets the decision she made on her own merit.

