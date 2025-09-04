Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Little Angels School to welcome students to new school building today

Students of Little Angels School in Letterkenny will enter their new building for the first time today.

The new building will open it’s doors to students following delays.

It was due to open on Monday last, leading to frustration among parents.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, EP 260 – Rory Gallagher – music and bars in Lanzarote

4 September 2025
DUMP
News, Audio

Local voice opinion on Mobouy illegal dump in Derry

4 September 2025
Donegal ETB
News

Donegal ETB to receive €205,000 to support disadvantaged learners

4 September 2025
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following knife incident in Falcarragh

4 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, EP 260 – Rory Gallagher – music and bars in Lanzarote

4 September 2025
DUMP
News, Audio

Local voice opinion on Mobouy illegal dump in Derry

4 September 2025
Donegal ETB
News

Donegal ETB to receive €205,000 to support disadvantaged learners

4 September 2025
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following knife incident in Falcarragh

4 September 2025
A prisoner behind the jail cell bars .
News

Prison capacity stretched “far beyond its limits”

4 September 2025
Strike 1
News

Teaching Unions band together to address government over strike action silence

4 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube