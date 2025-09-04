Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Planning approved for improvements to greenway linking Derry City Centre to the Donegal border

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee has approved a programme of improvements for the greenway area beside Foyle Valley Railway.

The plans include the installation of 50 new lighting columns and also the resurfacingof the existing public footpath for the benefit of the many runners, walkers and cyclists who regularly use the area.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Cllr John Boyle, welcomed the improvements, saying the Greenway ‘Out the Line’ as it’s known, is one of the most popular and scenic routes for local people, and these improvements will make a huge difference for visitors.

Additional lighting will open up and rejuvenate the area and mean more people can use the greenway in the evenings.

The greenway follows the route of the former Derry-Portadown Great Northern Railway line out towards the Donegal border, and the six-metre high columns with LED lights, will be interspersed at 30m distances fronting both the River Foyle and the northern boundary.

The existing greenway path will be resurfaced and extended to be three metre wide in sections making it even more accessible.

Further alterations are also proposed, including replacement railings on sections of the river wall and on the pedestrian feature bridge, as well as the resurfacing of the existing drainage channel along the river wall.

