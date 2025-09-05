Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
ASTI calls on government to address issues raised by striking school secretaries and caretakers

The ASTI is calling on the Education and Public Expenditure Ministers to take immediate action to end the ongoing strike by secretaries and caretakers.

The strike, which has caused significant disruption in schools, is centred around access to public service pensions and other entitlements. Over 115 teachers in Donegal are involved in action at almost 90 schools in the county.

Forsa trade union says it will continue until meaningful talks take place.

ASTI General Secretary, Kieran Christie says the situation is a mess………….

melaugh
News, Top Stories

Man missing from Dublin has links to Lifford

5 September 2025
tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government and TUSLA questioned on response to case of missing boy

5 September 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste to outline progress on framework to address NI legacy issues

5 September 2025
Forsa Pension 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

ASTI calls on government to address issues raised by striking school secretaries and caretakers

5 September 2025
Advertisement

