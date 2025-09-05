ASTI calls on government to address issues raised by striking school secretaries and caretakers

The ASTI is calling on the Education and Public Expenditure Ministers to take immediate action to end the ongoing strike by secretaries and caretakers.

The strike, which has caused significant disruption in schools, is centred around access to public service pensions and other entitlements. Over 115 teachers in Donegal are involved in action at almost 90 schools in the county.

Forsa trade union says it will continue until meaningful talks take place.

ASTI General Secretary, Kieran Christie says the situation is a mess………….