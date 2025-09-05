Government and TUSLA questioned on response to case of missing boy

The Children’s Ombudsman is expressing shock a child who was known to Tusla could have disappeared four years ago.

The young boy is now feared dead.

Niall Muldoon says he’s extremely concerned that the only response from the Government and Tusla so far to the case has been to refer it to the National Review Panel.

A search is expected to continue today and into the weekend for the remains of the missing child at a field off the Portrane Road in north county Dublin.

Aontú Leader Peadar Tóibín says it’s hard to see why checks weren’t carried out………………….

Caroline Strong from the Irish Association of Social Workers has called for a statutory review of this case.

She says it appears to have fallen through the cracks of multiple stakeholders………..