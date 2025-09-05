Man missing from Dublin has links to Lifford

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 48 year-old Matthew Melaugh, who’s been reported missing from Clondalkin in Dublin.

He was last seen at approximately 5 o’clock on Wednesday morning.

Matthew is described as being approximately 5’9 in height with a stocky build, grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Matthew was wearing a grey Under Armour top, construction trousers and sneakers.

Matthew is believed to frequent Lifford in Co. Donegal. He is also known to travel in the areas of the M1 and M11 motorways.

He’s believed to have access to a 10D13-Reg purple Opal Corsa car.

Gardaí and Matthew’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on Matthew’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai.