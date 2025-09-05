Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Man missing from Dublin has links to Lifford

 

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 48 year-old Matthew Melaugh, who’s been reported missing from Clondalkin in Dublin.

He was last seen at approximately 5 o’clock on Wednesday morning.

Matthew is described as being approximately 5’9 in height with a stocky build, grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Matthew was wearing a grey Under Armour top, construction trousers and sneakers.

Matthew is believed to frequent Lifford in Co. Donegal. He is also known to travel in the areas of the M1 and M11 motorways.

He’s believed to have access to a 10D13-Reg purple Opal Corsa car.

Gardaí and Matthew’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on Matthew’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

melaugh
News, Top Stories

Man missing from Dublin has links to Lifford

5 September 2025
tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government and TUSLA questioned on response to case of missing boy

5 September 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste to outline progress on framework to address NI legacy issues

5 September 2025
Forsa Pension 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

ASTI calls on government to address issues raised by striking school secretaries and caretakers

5 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

melaugh
News, Top Stories

Man missing from Dublin has links to Lifford

5 September 2025
tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government and TUSLA questioned on response to case of missing boy

5 September 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste to outline progress on framework to address NI legacy issues

5 September 2025
Forsa Pension 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

ASTI calls on government to address issues raised by striking school secretaries and caretakers

5 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water supply interruptions possible in Portnoo this morning

5 September 2025
MayorGumbuster0309255
News

Over £27,000 allocated to help Derry City and Strabane District Council tackle chewing gum problem

5 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube