NI domestic abuse victims call for tougher sanctions against their abusers

Domestic abuse victims across Northern Ireland are calling for tougher sanctions against those convicted of violence against women.

Almost 30 people have been killed since 2020 in the North – one of the worst rates in Europe. Several of those deaths have been in Derry and the North West.

Abigail Lyle’s ex-partner Jonathan Creswell was jailed for six months for attacking her.

He was later accused of murdering showjumper Katie Simpson, taking his own life during the trial.

Ms Lyle, a former Olympian, says that’s something she is still coming to terms with..…………………

