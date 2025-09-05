SIPTU urges minister to intervene in Donegal ISPCA redundancies row

SIPTU is urging Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon to intervene in the situation surrounding the proposed closure of the ISPCA’s rehabilitation centre in Ballyare, County Donegal.

The union has been involved in discussions with the association about its plans ahead of a forthcoming merger between the ISPCA and DSPCA.

However, organiser, Peter O’Brien, says while the ISPCA has entered into talks with members regarding redundancies, they haven’t provided the financial information needed to properly assess the situation to either the workers or the Workplace Relations Commission.

Mr O’Brien says workers have rights under EU transfer of undertakings legislation when ownership of a company is transferred, but fears making them redundant now will negate that right………………