Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

SIPTU urges minister to intervene in Donegal ISPCA redundancies row

 

SIPTU is urging Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon to intervene in the situation surrounding the proposed closure of the ISPCA’s rehabilitation centre in Ballyare, County Donegal.

The union has been involved in discussions with the association about its plans ahead of a forthcoming merger between the ISPCA and DSPCA.

 

However, organiser, Peter O’Brien, says while the ISPCA has entered into talks with members regarding redundancies, they haven’t provided the financial information needed to properly assess the situation to either the workers or the Workplace Relations Commission.

Mr O’Brien says workers have rights under EU transfer of undertakings legislation when ownership of a company is transferred, but fears making them redundant now will negate that right………………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI domestic abuse victims call for tougher sanctions against their abusers

5 September 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

County councilors should be free to back independent presidential candidates – Cllr Scanlon

5 September 2025
ISPCA
News, Audio, Top Stories

SIPTU urges minister to intervene in Donegal ISPCA redundancies row

5 September 2025
PSNI police
News

Crash on Cresent Link road leading to traffic delays

5 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

lyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI domestic abuse victims call for tougher sanctions against their abusers

5 September 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

County councilors should be free to back independent presidential candidates – Cllr Scanlon

5 September 2025
ISPCA
News, Audio, Top Stories

SIPTU urges minister to intervene in Donegal ISPCA redundancies row

5 September 2025
PSNI police
News

Crash on Cresent Link road leading to traffic delays

5 September 2025
Paschal Donohoe Budget
News, Audio, Top Stories

No ‘one off’ payments in Budget 2026 – Donohoe

5 September 2025
melaugh
News, Top Stories

Man missing from Dublin has links to Lifford

5 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube