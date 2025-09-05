Sister of Creeslough explosion victim says families ‘have lived a merry-go-round of uncertainty’

The sister of Jessica Gallagher, who was one of 10 people who died in the Creeslough explosion, says she and her family have lived a merry-go-round of uncertainty since that fateful day in October 2022.

Lisa Gallagher says she and the relatives of other victims of the tragedy are still waiting for answers as to what led to the death of their loved ones.

She says they have waited long enough for an update on the investigation.

Ms Gallagher says she and her family have been left in the dark as to how her 24-year-old sister, Jessica, died: