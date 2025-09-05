Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Sister of Creeslough explosion victim says families 'have lived a merry-go-round of uncertainty'

The sister of Jessica Gallagher, who was one of 10 people who died in the Creeslough explosion, says she and her family have lived a merry-go-round of uncertainty since that fateful day in October 2022.

Lisa Gallagher says she and the relatives of other victims of the tragedy are still waiting for answers as to what led to the death of their loved ones.

She says they have waited long enough for an update on the investigation.

Ms Gallagher says she and her family have been left in the dark as to how her 24-year-old sister, Jessica, died:

jessica_gallagher_01
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sister of Creeslough explosion victim says families ‘have lived a merry-go-round of uncertainty’

5 September 2025
Donegal Hospice
News

Extension and refurbishment of Donegal Hospice progressing

5 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-05 152908
News, Audio

Serious concern raised over speeding in Gortahork

5 September 2025
Creeslough Sign
News, Top Stories

Insurance firm seeking High Court direction in dispute over Creeslough explosion insurance claims

5 September 2025
Advertisement

