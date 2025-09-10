COO of Irish Cancer Society says there’s more scope for research projects at LUH

The Chief Operations Officer with the Irish Cancer Society says there is scope for more research to be conducted at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Edel Shovlin, a native of Donegal, was speaking at a function during which a cheque for almost €223,000 was handed over by Relay for Life Donegal, the proceeds of this year’s event.

She told the meeting the society spends a considerable amount in Donegal on services such as night nursing and transport to and from appointments.…….

Pic – Edel Shovlin with Relay for Life Donegal Treasurer Sean Boyce