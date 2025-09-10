Large oil spill reported on R252 road to Brockagh

There is a large oil spill on the main R252 road to Brockagh, at the back entrance of the Cloghan Lodge Estate.
The spill has been reported.
Motorists are being urged to take care as the heavy rain is leaving the road in a treacherous condition.
