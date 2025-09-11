Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Future plans for Donegal ISPCA building remain unclear

Future plans for the Donegal ISPCA building in Ballyare remain unclear.

The organisation says the closure of the centre is not related to the proposed merger with the DSPCA but rather a decision based on it no longer being financially viable.

A demonstration, organised by Donegal SPCA, will take place outside the centre at 2:30pm this afternoon ahead of its closure tomorrow.

Pete Wedderburn, who is one of the ISPCA Board of Directors, has confirmed that the ownership of the Donegal ISPCA centre will move to NSPCA Ireland, but plans are uncertain.

He told today’s Nine til Noon Show that a decision will be made in the coming months:

