Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Government urged to make more provisions for social housing in Donegal

The government is being urged to make more provisions for social housing in Donegal, particularly in light of the defective block crisis, with a remediation scheme for social homes expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine raised the issue of housing stock, saying there are many second hand homes for sale at a reasonable price, but government is not releasing enough money for them to be bought.

He says with 1,400 people on the waiting list, the remediation process is going to exercabate the problem substantially, and at present, everything is moving far too slowly.

Cllr Devine believes the only realistic short tern solution is modular homes:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

diffing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cathaoirleach urges Council to take preventative action to deter diffing events

11 September 2025
Donegal ISPCA
News, Top Stories

ISPCA says closure of Donegal centre is not related to proposed DSPCA merger

11 September 2025
garda
News

Former TD questioned about allegations of pension fraud

11 September 2025
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Top Stories

RSA delivers on Driving Test Action Plan to reduce waiting times

11 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

diffing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cathaoirleach urges Council to take preventative action to deter diffing events

11 September 2025
Donegal ISPCA
News, Top Stories

ISPCA says closure of Donegal centre is not related to proposed DSPCA merger

11 September 2025
garda
News

Former TD questioned about allegations of pension fraud

11 September 2025
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Top Stories

RSA delivers on Driving Test Action Plan to reduce waiting times

11 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-10 181248
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meeting with Glenties Councillors and Uisce Éireann described as “frustrating”

11 September 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged to make more provisions for social housing in Donegal

11 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube