Government urged to make more provisions for social housing in Donegal

The government is being urged to make more provisions for social housing in Donegal, particularly in light of the defective block crisis, with a remediation scheme for social homes expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine raised the issue of housing stock, saying there are many second hand homes for sale at a reasonable price, but government is not releasing enough money for them to be bought.

He says with 1,400 people on the waiting list, the remediation process is going to exercabate the problem substantially, and at present, everything is moving far too slowly.

Cllr Devine believes the only realistic short tern solution is modular homes: