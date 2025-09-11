ISPCA says closure of Donegal centre is not related to proposed DSPCA merger

The ISPCA has stated that the closure of its Donegal centre is not related to the proposed merger with the DSPCA.

Instead, the organisation says it is a decision taken with regard to its immediate viability.

The centre in Ballyare is due to close tomorrow.

The ISPCA says it has faced a number of serious financial challenges over recent years due to the need to meet an overwhelming crisis in animal cruelty cases and pressure on facilities.

Following a review, it was determined that maintaining the facility in Donegal was not financially viable.

In a statement, the ISPCA says the closure is not related to the proposed merger with the DSPCA, which the ISPCA says concerns the future viability of its other services.

All animals currently housed at the centre will be rehomed at other facilities.

The ISPCA has put in place planned redundancies at the facility.

The organisation has stressed that an ISPCA inspector will continue to cover the Donegal area.

Full Statement:

“The closure of Ballyare ISPCA centre is a decision taken by the ISPCA with regard to the immediate viability of our organisation earlier this year. This closure is not related to the proposed merger with the DSPCA which concerns the future viability of our other services. The ISPCA has faced a number of serious financial challenges over recent years due to the need to meet an overwhelming crisis in animal cruelty cases and the pressure on our facilities. Naturally, our operations needed to be tailored to meet with ongoing income and we carried out a full review of all costs. The results of this review illustrated, unfortunately, that it was not financially viable to maintain the facility in Donegal. A reorganistion of our service delivery and facilities has been essential to become more efficient and continue to prioritise the needs of animals across the country. All animals will be rehomed at other facilities. The ISPCA has put in place planned redundancies at the Donegal facility and we will observe all rules and entitlements to staff at this difficult time as we continue our discussions with them.

It is important to stress that our Inspectorate work is separate and an ISPCA inspector will still cover the Donegal area. If anyone encounters any issues of concern with animal welfare, they will always be able to call our National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 0818 515 515.”