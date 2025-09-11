Letterkenny Chamber sets out clear priorities for Government in pre-Budget submission

The President of Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce says he wants the North West to be a net contributor as opposed to a net taker.

The Chamber has today published its Pre-Budget Submission, which sets out clear priorities for Government to address the long-standing underinvestment in Donegal and the wider North West region.

The Chamber warns that without urgent action on infrastructure, housing, energy, and labour mobility, the region will continue to lag behind the rest of the country.

Chamber President Jimmy Stafford says the aim is to secure balanced regional development: