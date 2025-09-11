Over 60 possible victims identified in case of Fr Edward Gallagher

Over 60 possible victims have been identified in the case of Donegal Priest, Fr Edward Gallagher.

Derry Magistrates Court has been told today that a triage of devices has been completed.

58-year-old, Fr Edward Gallagher, with an address at Orchard Park, Lifford, has been charged with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2nd and April 17th this year.

At a previous court sitting, he was charged with a further 7 offences, including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch sexual activity on April 17th 2025.

The Court heard today that the triage of the devices in the case had been completed and ‘sixty plus possible victims’ had been identified.

The case has been adjourned until October 9th to allow for further investigations.

Fr Gallagher remains in custody.