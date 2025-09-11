Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Over 60 possible victims identified in case of Fr Edward Gallagher

Over 60 possible victims have been identified in the case of Donegal Priest, Fr Edward Gallagher.

Derry Magistrates Court has been told today that a triage of devices has been completed.

58-year-old, Fr Edward Gallagher, with an address at Orchard Park, Lifford, has been charged with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2nd and April 17th this year.

At a previous court sitting, he was charged with a further 7 offences, including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch sexual activity on April 17th 2025.

The Court heard today that the triage of the devices in the case had been completed and ‘sixty plus possible victims’ had been identified.

The case has been adjourned until October 9th to allow for further investigations.

Fr Gallagher remains in custody.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Over 60 possible victims identified in case of Fr Edward Gallagher

11 September 2025
flood
News

Motorists warned of flooding in South Donegal

11 September 2025
trolley Watch
News

94 people without a bed at hospitals in the North West today

11 September 2025
Donegal ISPCA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Future plans for Donegal ISPCA building remain unclear

11 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Over 60 possible victims identified in case of Fr Edward Gallagher

11 September 2025
flood
News

Motorists warned of flooding in South Donegal

11 September 2025
trolley Watch
News

94 people without a bed at hospitals in the North West today

11 September 2025
Donegal ISPCA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Future plans for Donegal ISPCA building remain unclear

11 September 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Burst water main impacting Burt area

11 September 2025
Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News

Uisce Eireann continuing to work to lift Boil Water Notice in Culdaff

11 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube