Renters in new tenancies paying almost €1,700 a month

Renters in new tenancies are paying almost €1,700 a month.

The latest update from the Residential Tenancies Board shows existing tenants paid about €1,450 a month in the first quarter of the year.

Eight counties recorded double-digit percent increases over one year, including Donegal, Kerry, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Monaghan, Roscommon, and Tipperary.

However, Dublin saw slower growth at just over 3%.

The number of registered private tenancies rose by just over 3% year on year in quarter two.

Notices of termination increased by 17% to 4,728.