Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Renters in new tenancies paying almost €1,700 a month

Renters in new tenancies are paying almost €1,700 a month.

The latest update from the Residential Tenancies Board shows existing tenants paid about €1,450 a month in the first quarter of the year.

Eight counties recorded double-digit percent increases over one year, including Donegal, Kerry, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Monaghan, Roscommon, and Tipperary.

However, Dublin saw slower growth at just over 3%.

The number of registered private tenancies rose by just over 3% year on year in quarter two.

Notices of termination increased by 17% to 4,728.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rent 2
News, Top Stories

Renters in new tenancies paying almost €1,700 a month

11 September 2025
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Over 60 possible victims identified in case of Fr Edward Gallagher

11 September 2025
flood
News

Motorists warned of flooding in South Donegal

11 September 2025
trolley Watch
News

94 people without a bed at hospitals in the North West today

11 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Rent 2
News, Top Stories

Renters in new tenancies paying almost €1,700 a month

11 September 2025
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Over 60 possible victims identified in case of Fr Edward Gallagher

11 September 2025
flood
News

Motorists warned of flooding in South Donegal

11 September 2025
trolley Watch
News

94 people without a bed at hospitals in the North West today

11 September 2025
Donegal ISPCA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Future plans for Donegal ISPCA building remain unclear

11 September 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Burst water main impacting Burt area

11 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube