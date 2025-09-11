Renters in new tenancies paying almost €1,700 a month

Renters in new tenancies are paying almost €1,700 a month.
The latest update from the Residential Tenancies Board shows existing tenants paid about €1,450 a month in the first quarter of the year.
Eight counties recorded double-digit percent increases over one year, including Donegal, Kerry, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Monaghan, Roscommon, and Tipperary.
However, Dublin saw slower growth at just over 3%.
The number of registered private tenancies rose by just over 3% year on year in quarter two.
Notices of termination increased by 17% to 4,728.