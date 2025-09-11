Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
RSA delivers on Driving Test Action Plan to reduce waiting times

The Road Safety Authority says it’s ‘delivered’ on its Driving Test Action Plan, reducing waiting times to a 10-week average.

From June to August, it conducted more than 74,000 driving tests, which is a 17% increase on the same period last year.

It says applications remain at record levels, with 192,373 driving test applications received between January and August.

Just a number of months ago, people in Donegal were waiting up to 26 weeks for a driving test, which has now been reduced to 10 weeks in Donegal Town, 8 weeks in Buncrana, and tests are available before the end of the month in Letterkenny.

