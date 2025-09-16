Gareth Sheridan secures second council nomination to contest presidential election

Gareth Sheridan has secured the nomination of a second local authority in his bid to get on the ballot for the Presidential election.

Tipperary County Council voted to endorse him this afternoon, after Kerry County Council made a similar move yesterday.

He now just needs two more councils to back him before he’s eligible for the race.

Mr Sheridan secured the backing of 17 Tipperary councillors, against three for the only other person who was proposed and seconded, Cork Councillor Kieran McCarthy.

There were 16 abstentions.