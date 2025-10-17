Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
John Breslin speaks to lead vocalist and founding member of 3 Dog Night, Danny Hutton

 

Donegal born singer Danny Hutton is being honoured as one of the recipients of this year’s Tip O’Neill awards.

John Breslin caught up with Danny Hutton on Around the Northwest to talk to about his life and career.

Danny Hutton was born in Buncrana and is best known as a founding member and lead vocalist of the American rock band Three Dog Night. The band achieved significant success in the late 1960s and early 1970s, with hits like ‘Joy to the World’ and ‘Mama Told Me (Not to Come)’. Hutton’s musical career has been a testament to his Irish heritage, and he continues to perform with the band, bringing joy to audiences worldwide.

 

